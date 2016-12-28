



WHITEHALL, Mich. (WOOD) — Firefighters in Muskegon County rescued a dog from icy waters Wednesday.

Around 9:40 a.m., firefighters were called to help the Muskegon County Animal Control rescue a dog that fell into icy White Lake in Whitehall, according to a White Lake Fire Authority Facebook post.

Wearing ice water rescue gear, three firefighters with the White Lake Fire Authority linked together to pull the dog nearly 100 yards to shore.

The dog was turned over to Pound Buddies in Muskegon County. The dog didn’t have a collar and the owner has not been identified. If you recognize the dog or know the owner, please call 231.724.6500.

According to the White Lake Fire Authority, Wednesday’s water rescue was their 1,000 alarm for 2016.

Firefighters rescue dog from icy White Lake View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Firefighters with the White Lake Fire Authority rescue a dog from icy White Lake in Whitehall, Michigan on Dec. 28, 2016. (Courtesy Whitehall Police Chief Roger Squires) Firefighters with the White Lake Fire Authority rescue a dog from icy White Lake in Whitehall, Michigan on Dec. 28, 2016. (Courtesy Whitehall Police Chief Roger Squires) Firefighters with the White Lake Fire Authority rescue a dog from icy White Lake in Whitehall, Michigan on Dec. 28, 2016. (Courtesy Whitehall Police Chief Roger Squires) Firefighters with the White Lake Fire Authority rescue a dog from icy White Lake in Whitehall, Michigan on Dec. 28, 2016. (Courtesy Whitehall Police Chief Roger Squires) Firefighters with the White Lake Fire Authority rescue a dog from icy White Lake in Whitehall, Michigan on Dec. 28, 2016. (Courtesy Whitehall Police Chief Roger Squires) Firefighters with the White Lake Fire Authority rescue a dog from icy White Lake in Whitehall, Michigan on Dec. 28, 2016. (Courtesy Whitehall Police Chief Roger Squires) Firefighters with the White Lake Fire Authority rescue a dog from icy White Lake in Whitehall, Michigan on Dec. 28, 2016. (Courtesy Whitehall Police Chief Roger Squires) Firefighters with the White Lake Fire Authority rescue a dog from icy White Lake in Whitehall, Michigan on Dec. 28, 2016. (Courtesy Whitehall Police Chief Roger Squires) Firefighters with the White Lake Fire Authority rescue a dog from icy White Lake in Whitehall, Michigan on Dec. 28, 2016. (Courtesy Whitehall Police Chief Roger Squires) Firefighters with the White Lake Fire Authority rescue a dog from icy White Lake in Whitehall, Michigan on Dec. 28, 2016. (Courtesy Whitehall Police Chief Roger Squires) Firefighters with the White Lake Fire Authority rescue a dog from icy White Lake in Whitehall, Michigan on Dec. 28, 2016. (Courtesy Whitehall Police Chief Roger Squires)

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

