Free, fun classes through Samaritas Winter Academy

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – If you’re a senior looking to get more involved in the community or just looking to learn something new, the people at Samaritas have you covered. Elliot and Evan Talen joined eightWest in studio to explain more about Samaritas Winter Academy. The Academy is a way for Samaritas Senior Living to give back to the community and invite the community to grow in a relationship. Samaritas hopes that students of the Academy will be able to reap all of the benefits of lifelong learning while keeping their minds engaged as they age.

These classes are free and open to the public. The Academy’s Winter Session is starting January 5th, sign up for 13 classes such

as “wine and cheese pairing.” Sign up for these fun classes here.

