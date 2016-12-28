Get artsy with Winter Break fun at the GRAM

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Families love Winter Break, but by now, a lot of parents may be scraping for ideas to keep kids busy and entertained. For some fresh and artistic ideas, eightWest turned to The Grand Rapids Art Museum. Check out the video to see Chris and Crystal from the GRAM get crafty!

Museum admission is free for youth ages 17 and under throughout Winter Break, December 27 – 30.

Drop-in Studio: Winter Break

December 27 – 30

1 – 4 pm

Free for members, free ages 17 and under

After visiting Iris van Herpen: Transforming Fashion, learn how to make your own clothes stand out! Swing by GRAM Studio, open Tuesday – Friday during Winter Break, to turn unexpected materials into your own wearable accessories

