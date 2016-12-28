GR boy, 10, hit and killed trying to cross street in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, AL (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids boy was killed Tuesday in a single-vehicle crash in Alabama.

NBC affiliate WSFA in Montgomery, Alabama is reporting 10-year-old Jaden Buschert, of Grand Rapids, was killed when he was struck by a vehicle. Investigators believe Buschert and his parents were trying to cross West South Boulevard when the boy ran ahead and was hit by a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado.

Buschert was taken to a local hospital where he later died of his injuries.

The driver was not injured and is not expected to be charged, according to WSFA.

