GR boy, 10, hit and killed trying to cross street in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, AL (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids boy was killed Tuesday in a single-vehicle crash in Alabama.
NBC affiliate WSFA in Montgomery, Alabama is reporting 10-year-old Jaden Buschert, of Grand Rapids, was killed when he was struck by a vehicle. Investigators believe Buschert and his parents were trying to cross West South Boulevard when the boy ran ahead and was hit by a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado.
Buschert was taken to a local hospital where he later died of his injuries.
The driver was not injured and is not expected to be charged, according to WSFA.