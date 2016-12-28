Grand Rapids kids receive new tutor opportunities with Tutormate





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Amway recognizes the importance of early education to later childhood development. As a result, they are proud to help support Tutormate, an online education platform which helps tutor students with the help of volunteers.

Volunteers are paired with an individual first grader, connecting with them through 30 minute tutoring sessions once a week. Due to the online platform, the volunteer can tutor from anywhere with an internet access, such as their office or home.

During each 30 minute tutoring session, the volunteer and the student read together online and play games that help the students develop word knowledge and reading skills.

Tutormate is helping tens of thousands of first graders learn to read with the help of nearly 200 corporations and organizations like Amway who bring in volunteers. Discover how you or your company can get involved.

