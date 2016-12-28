Hello 2017, goodbye $2 gas in West Michigan





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The New Year will likely usher in higher prices as West Michigan’s gas pumps.

Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy, expects gas prices to rise almost immediately in 2017 to compensate for Michigan’s gas tax hike of 7.3 cents per gallon.

Beginning Jan. 1, both gasoline and diesel fuel will have a flat gas tax of 26.3 cents per gallon. Drivers will also get a hit to their wallets when they register their vehicle; registration fees will increase by 20 percent.

The additional fees and taxes are part of the deal state lawmakers approved in 2015 to fix Michigan’s crumbling roads.

DeHaan says drivers are already paying more at the pump because of rising oil prices ahead of a planned 2017 supply reduction by OPEC.

“Combine the OPEC deal, higher oil prices and higher gas taxes, and motorists this year (2017) could be shelling out $0.25 to $0.50 more per gallon than what we saw last year,” said DeHaan.

DeHaan says drivers may get a brief break at a few gas stations in late January early February, but the days of gas prices under $2 per gallon are likely over.

“What we’re seeing now is kind of the new norm. What’s more concerning is that prices area already high and we’re in the middle of winter when prices are usually low. This could open the door for spring gas prices that may approach or go over that $3 a gallon threshold,” he explained.

DeHaan says in 2017 alone, drivers could pay $120-$180 more a year for gas, not counting the vehicle registration price increase.

