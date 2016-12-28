MI OKs beer and wine dispensers for bar, restaurant and hotel guests

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan bar, restaurant and hotel patrons may soon see a new feature at their table: a beer or wine dispenser.

The Michigan Liquor Control Commission this month approved allowing dispensing machines at tables and booths inside specialty licensed establishments. The guidelines also allow in-room bar devices in bedrooms or suites of licensed hotels.

Jeannie Vogel with the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs says each machine would be limited to 96 ounces of beer or wine per an order, but licensees would still be responsible for checking customers’ IDs and monitoring their consumption. Restaurants that provide a dispenser can still refuse or limit alcohol sales, Vogel added.

Vogel says the food and hospitality industry has been interested in self-serve dispensers for some time. The new rules took effect Dec. 13.

Interested bars and restaurants must first get a special license from the commission before they can purchase, install and provide customer dispensers. The devices cannot dispense liquor or mixed drinks.

Online:

Michigan Liquor Control Commission dispenser guidelines

