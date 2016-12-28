Michigan ranks 34th on national health report

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The state of Michigan has climbed one spot on the annual health rankings report, but there’s still a lot of room for improvement.

Michigan landed in the number 34 spot on the 2016 America’s Health Rankings Annual Report by the United Health Foundation. That is one rank higher than in 2015.

The report noted the state’s high smoking rate (20.7 percent) among adults, low immunization coverage among children, and a high rate of cardiovascular deaths as some of its challenges.

In the past five years, drug deaths have also increased 21 percent, according to the report.

Some strengths noted in the report included the state’s low percentage of people without insurance (7.3 percent) and higher number of primary care physicians. In the past two years, violent crime has decreased 9 percent.

>>Read entire health report (PDF)

Hawaii took the title of healthiest state in 2016, followed by Massachusetts, Connecticut, Minnesota, and Vermont.

Mississippi is listed as the least healthiest state. Other states in the bottom five include Louisiana, Arkansas, Alabama, and Oklahoma.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

