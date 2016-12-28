More restaurants, Starbucks coming to renovated Ford Airport





CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — More restaurants, beverage and retail options are coming to the Gerald R. Ford International Airport as part of the $45 million Gateway Transformation project.

The Ford Airport signed an agreement with Global restaurateur HMSHost that will put new restaurants front and center as part of the project. According to Ford Airport spokesperson Tara Hernandez, these are renovations passengers have been asking for.

Prospect Hill Brewhouse will be located past security in the newly expanded part of the airport. They will offer a variety of beverages, including Founders beer and a menu of handcrafted deli sandwiches.

“I think whenever you come to the airport especially if you’re traveling out on vacation you want that full experience, you want to be able to start your trip at the bar at the airport,” said Hernandez. “Having the Prospect Hill Brewhouse here is a great way to do that.”

There will also be a restaurant called The Local @ GRR on concourse A, a casual dining restaurant on concourse B and two new Starbucks, one before security and one after security.

“From the Starbucks side, having a Starbucks pre-security or post-security that’s nice for the people who are picking up their loved ones. They can pick up a Starbucks or post-security if you want to get through you can’t bring those liquids through typically, get through security and grab a Starbucks on the way to your flight so it’s a win for both sides in this situation,” said Hernandez.

A Burger Federation restaurant and a Firehouse Subs are also in the works.

Additional retail options will also be available including a Touch of Grand Rapids store featuring West Michigan-themed products and in partnership with the Grand Rapids Art Museum. Grand Rapids Magazine Travel Stores will also be located on each concourse, and a Hudson News retail store will be located pre-security in the Grand Hall. These stores will offer travel essentials such as reading materials, snacks and electronics.

Prospect Hills Brewhouse is set to open summer of 2017, with the other restaurants and stores opening shortly after.

