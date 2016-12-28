New Craft beer scene in Battle Creek at Dacey’s Taphouse

BATTLE CREEK, Mich (WOOD) – EightWest is always on the lookout for a new place to eat in West Michigan. A new restaurant and bar that’s changing the craft beer scene in Battle Creek has opened its doors at Firekeepers Casino Hotel. It has a rustic feel, with unique features, historic tables and more than 50 beers available. Check out the video to see a tour of Dacey’s Taphouse and behind the scenes when Jordan Carson stopped by the grand opening.

Dacey’s Taphouse is located inside Firekeepers Casino Hotel in Battle Creek. Click here for hours and more details on this exciting must-go destination. .

