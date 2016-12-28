W. MI man arrested for shots fired on Christmas Eve

HOMER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Investigators believe a Calhoun County driver arrested Wednesday is the same person who shot a vehicle parked outside a home on Christmas Eve.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said the drive-by shooting happened in the early Saturday morning in Homer Township, southeast of Marshall. No one was injured.

Deputies said they spotted the suspect’s vehicle Wednesday and stopped the driver on P Drive South near 28 ½ Mile Road in Homer Township. During the search, deputies said they found a handgun, marijuana and open containers of alcohol in the vehicle.

The driver, a 26-year-old man from Union City, was in the Calhoun County Jail Wednesday awaiting arraignment for carrying a concealed weapon as well as drug and alcohol charges.

It’s unclear what sparked the shooting. Anyone with additional information the case is asked to contact detectives at 269.781.0880 or Silent Observer at 269.781.9700.

