HOLLAND, Mich (WOOD) – Now that the cold weather has settled in, it can be hard to find a good place to let the kids be active. Well why not take them to the pool? Check out the video above to follow Maranda as she takes a trip to the Holland Aquatic Center. Now through December 31st, Holland Aquatic has extended hours, making it a perfect place for Winter Break fun. Plus, you won’t want miss their rocking New Year’s Luau from 1-4 p.m. on the 31st!

