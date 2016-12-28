WMU football team visits Children’s Medical Center in Dallas.





DALLAS (WOOD) — In their first public appearance as part of the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, the Western Michigan University football team met with a group of children at Children’s Medical Center in Dallas.

The reception was filled with WMU balloons, hats and wood oars that fit the team’s “Row the Boat” mantra.

Head coach P.J. Fleck spoke about spending time at a children’s hospital just like this one when he lost his son. It was that tragedy that helped inspire the Row the Boat theme. He encouraged the kids and their families to keep their oars in the water and keep rowing no matter what.

“We’re trying to spread the Kalamazoo culture to Texas,” said John Keenoy, a sophomore offensive lineman from East Kentwood. “When you see a kid smile and you know you made their day it just makes you feel real good inside.”

While most of the team spent time with patients in the reception area, Fleck and the team’s seniors held a teleconference with other patients who couldn’t leave their room.

In the reception area both patients and players signed autographs for each other and played games.

Freshman Kicker Butch Hampton played Connect 4 with one girl while at another table Darius Phillips and D’Wayne Eskridge were locked in a game of Uno with another patient, a game that drew a large crowd of teammates offering encouragement and advice.

A 10-year-old patient named John was thrilled after meeting with Jon Wassink, a quarterback from Grand Rapids who played for South Christian.

“I got a guy with my same name, so that was kind of cool, and they are really nice” the 10-year-old boy said. “I think it’s nice that all of these football players can come meet these kids.”

The players say the good will goes both ways.

“It’s not just for these kids. We take a lot from this. This is such a great experience for everyone on the team,” said senior linebacker Robert Spillane.

The visit is an annual event for teams participating in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, but is also an extension of a WMU tradition under Fleck.

Groups of players visit sick children at Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo each week.

At the event Wednesday, Goodyear donated $10,000 to the hospital and two rides on the Goodyear Blimp.

