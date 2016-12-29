1 killed in Barry County rollover crash

YANKEE SPRINGS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 19-year-old man was killed in a rollover crash in Barry County early Thursday.

The crash happened shortly after midnight on Shaw Lake Road near Bender Road south of Middleville, according to the Barry County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say the vehicle was heading west on Shaw Lake Road when it went off the road to the right, then crossed back across both lanes of the road before rolling down an embankment.

The driver was located by deputies outside the vehicle and died on scene. His name has not yet been released.

Deputies believe the driver was not wearing his seat belt. Police don’t suspect alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

