6 Easy appetizer recipes for New Years Eve

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Many of us are planning to lay out a beautiful spread of food this weekend for New Years. If you’re in need of some appetizer inspiration, check out the video above where Chef Terri Rees focuses on easy finger food.

Stacked Sushi

Make this the day before, and cut it into pieces before your party!

For the rice:

1lb 4 oz Japanese short grain rice

3 ½ flowing oz rice vinegar

1 tablespoon mirin

¼ cup caster (superfine but not confectioners, if not regular sugar will work) sugar

Other ingredients needed:

1/3 cup Mayo

2 teaspoons wasabi paste

4 sheets roasted nori

10 ½ oz smoked salmon, or sashimi grade tuna

¼ cup picked ginger slices

1 avocado

Rinse the rice in a strainer under cold running water, until it runs clear. Let drain for up to an hour. Put the rice in a sauce pan with 3 cups of water and bring to a boil. Cook for 5 – , then reduce the heat to low, cover and cook for 12 – 15 minutes, or until the rice is fully cooked and all the water has been absorbed. Remove from the heat, remove the lid, and cover with a clean tea towel for 10 – 12 minutes.

Make the sushi dressing by combining the vinegar, mirin, sugar and 1 teaspoon salt in a bowl and stir until the sugar has dissolved.

Spread the rice over the base of a non-metallic dish, pour the sushi dressing over the top and use a spatula or a rice paddle to mix the dressing through the rice, separating the grains. Your goal is to make the rice grains stick together slightly. Fan the rice until it cools to room temperature (you can spread this on a sheet pan lightly sprayed with oil at this point)

Combine the mayonnaise and wasabi in a small bowl. Lay a sheet or nori shiny side up, on top of a piece of parchment paper on a dry sheet pan. Cover the nori with the rice (divide the rice into roughly three equal parts. Don’t worry, you’ll have enough!) Spread with a little mayonnaise, and with a layer of smoked salmon, and 1/3 or the avocado.

Place another sheet of nori on top and flatten slightly with a rolling pin. Repeat layering twice to form three layers and finishing with a sheet of nori. Reserve the remaining Wasabi mayo

Cover and refrigerate for about an hour (you can place a sheet pan on top with a couple of cans to slightly compress and firm the sushi.

Using a very sharp carving knife dipped in water, trim the edges and slice into squares. It is easier to slice down the center and working right to left make equal cuts. Repeat on the other side.

Garnish with wasabi mayo and pickled ginger.

Note: This will work with any kind of sushi, California roll, tuna roll etc.

Pear & Apple Bites

For a quick and easy appetizer

2 Pears or Granny Smith Apples

Prosciutto slices

Blue Cheese

Lemon water

Thinly slice your pears or apples. Place in lemon water to prevent browning. Lay out a piece of prosciutto, lay pear or apple slices and a bit of blue cheese. Wrap in prosciutto.

Sundried Tomato Artichoke Dip – presented 3 ways

1 Jar Artichokes in oil (6 – 8 ounces)

2 – 3 sundried tomatoes in oiled

Salt as needed

Drain artichokes reserving the oil

Add the artichokes and tomatoes to a food processor and add a bit of the reserved oil. Blend adding oil as necessary to get the texture that you desire. Salt if needed

Serving suggestions:

As a dip with crackers/vegetables

In phyllo cups

On Radish or cucumber slices

Crispy Corn Blini’s

1 ¾ cups fresh corn kernels (or frozen)

¼ milk

2 scallions coarsely chopped

1 cup ricotta cheese

2 large eggs

1 cup all-purpose flour

¼ cup cornmeal

1 ½ teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon pepper

Puree ¾ cup of the corn kernels and milk in a food processor until smooth, add scallions and pulse until finely chopped. Add ricotta, eggs, flour, cornmeal, baking powder and salt/pepper. Pulse until combined. Transfer batter to a bowl and stir in the remaining corn kernels.

Heat oven to 225 (to keep warm)

Coat a large nonstick skillet with cooking spray and heat over medium heat (or use some oil) drop a teaspoonful of the batter into hot skillet. Cook 2 ½ minutes per side, until puffed and golden. Transfer to oven to keep warm. Repeat as necessary

Serve warm or at room temperature. Top with easy avocado sauce.

Avocado Sauce

Combine 1 large ripe pitted Hass avocado

2 teaspoons mayonnaise

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

Salt & Pepper to taste

Lemon Soy Chicken (3 ways)

3 cups pulled chicken – white or dark meat

¼ cup soy sauce

2 ½ – 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1 ½ tablespoons sugar

Fresh chopped basil and mint



Combine soy, lemon and sugar in a small saucepan until sugar melts. Add the chicken and heat thoroughly until combined.

Use as a topping on Crackers, cucumber cups, radish slices etc, or use in mini taco shells.

