Dakota Access pipeline protests reach downtown Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Protests over the Dakota Access oil pipeline reached downtown Grand Rapids Thursday.

A few dozen demonstrators chanted, drummed and marched outside Chase Bank. Chase is an investor in Energy Transfer Partners, which is behind the $3.8 billion project.

Energy Transfer Partners wants to build a pipeline spanning nearly 2,000 miles, crossing under Lake Oahe. North Dakota’s Standing Rock Sioux tribe says the extension would threaten their water source and sacred cultural sites.

Protesters have shown their support for North Dakota’s Standing Rock Sioux tribe for months. Kareen Lewis, who marched in Grand Rapids Thursday, also spent three months out West demonstrating.

“To see some of the elders and some of the people losing hope in humanity because of the way they’re being treated by police and dipole security and the National Guard and the lack of response by our own government is pretty devastating,” said Lewis.

The tribe and its supporters celebrated victory earlier this month when the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers rejected plans for the pipeline.

However, many protesters remain at the site because of concerns about how President-elect Donald Trump, a pipeline supporter, will handle the dispute when he takes office next month.

