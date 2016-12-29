Dec. 29 high school basketball roundup

24 Hour News 8 web staff Published:
generic basketball


GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — There was some great action on the hardwood Thursday at both the college and high school levels.

Above, watch highlights from the following games:

  • Grand Rapids Catholic Central beats Detroit Loyola 70-60
  • University of Detroit Jesuit beats St. Vincent St. Mary 55-49
  • Pontiac Notre Dame Prep beats Flint Powers 68-24
  • Lansing Catholic beats West Catholic 56-43
  • Kalamazoo Hackett beats Muskegon Catholic Central 75-47
  • Forest Hills Northern beats Forest Hills Eastern 71-58
  • Zeeland West beats Martin 52-39
  • Wyoming Lee beat Allegan 60-40
  • Gobles beats Byron Center Zion Christian 66-28
  • Aquinas College beat Grace Bible College 96-66