Desmond Jones bringing the funk to West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Desmond Jones is a local, five-piece funk/rock/jazz fusion band. With original music written to compliment the group’s sound as a whole, the music is centered around melodic guitar riffs, smooth bass lines, funky drum beats, and tasteful saxophone.

Since 2012 this unique group has played with groups like The Werks, Dopapod, Kung Fu, Marco Benevento, Tauk, The Verve Pipe, Badfish, Here Come the Mummies, The Main Squeeze and many more. In the video above, they brought their unique sound to the eightWest studio.

Tour dates:

12.31.16 // New Year’s Eve at the Tip Top with the Zannies, $10, 9pm 21+

1.6.17 // The Pyramid Scheme with Fauxgrass and Mark Lavengood, $10, 21+

1.26.17 // GR Live, WYCE Radio show, live at the BOB and broadcasted 88.1 , noon

1.26.17 // Harmony Hall, FREE all ages 8-11pm

