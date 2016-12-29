Firefighters battle large barn fire in Byron Twp.

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Several firefighters responded to a large barn fire in Byron Township early Thursday morning.

The fire started around 2:45 a.m. in the 4500 block of Penny Lane, near M-6 and Wilson Avenue.

Kent County Dispatch confirmed there was at least one explosion, but it’s unclear what caused it. The smoke could be seen from several miles away.

Fire trucks were lined down the road as firefighters ran hoses back to the barn.

Firefighters on scene say no one was injured in the fire. No animals were hurt either. The cause of the fire is unknown.

