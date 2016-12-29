Forget the fireworks: Celestial show expected for New Year’s Eve

Related Coverage Storm Team 8 Forecast

(WOOD) — The solar system is putting on its own show to celebrate the end of 2016.

Comet 45P/Honda-Mrkos-Pajdušáková is on a return visit above Earth.

“On New Year’s Eve, the comet and crescent moon will rendezvous to say farewell to 2016,” said Jane Houston Jones in a video posted on NASA’s blog.

The catch: you will need a clear night and a pair of binoculars to see it. Storm Team 8 expects a mostly cloudy Saturday, but there could be some breaks in the clouds as the night progresses.

Comet 45P first appeared low on the western horizon around Dec. 15, later displaying its colorful fan-shaped tail. It’s expected to wink out of visibility New Year’s Day as it makes its way around the sun.

Comet 45P is a periodic comet more than 7 million miles away from Earth. It was named after the astronomers who discovered it during its 1948 orbit around Earth.

The celestial body completes its revolution every 5.25 years, according to NASA.

The space agency says Comet 45p ushers in a year of better comet viewing than 2016.

