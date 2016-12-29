Four Winds Casino bus driver killed in crash

NEW BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The driver of a Four Winds Casino coach bus was killed in a single-vehicle crash.

NBC affiliate WNDU in South Bend, Indiana is reporting that it happened on Mauldin Road near the Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo Township Thursday morning.

Rescue workers found a 2015 coach bus off the roadway resting against a tree, according to a Berrien County Sheriff’s Department news release.

The driver of the bus, 65-year-old Edmund Hillman of New Buffalo, was found dead. There were no passengers inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.

No skid marks were found and authorities say weather does not appear to be a factor. The crash remains under investigation.

