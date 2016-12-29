GR police searching for armed robbery suspect

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are searching for the suspect who robbed a convenience store in Grand Rapids early Thursday.

Grand Rapids police say the man was armed with a gun when he robbed the QIK N EZ store, located at 1001 Fulton W, just after 3 a.m.

The suspect was able to get away with an unknown amount of money.

Police did not provide a detailed suspect description.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

