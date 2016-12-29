Grand Rapids begins Christmas tree collection

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids city workers are accepting cast-off Christmas trees, now that the holiday is over.

Now through Feb.3, residents can leave their tagged live trees at their curb for pickup or drop them off for free at one of the following sites:

Riverside Park north entrance, 3151 Monroe Ave NE

MacKay/JC Family Park, 2531 Kalamazoo Ave SE

Lincoln Park, 1120 Bridge St NW

Huff Park, 2399 Ball Ave NE

All trees left at the curb must include the city’s $2.50 bulk yard waste tag, which is purple. Tagged trees should be placed in the pickup area by 7 a.m. on the resident’s regular waste pickup day. The trees should be stripped of decorations, tinsel, plastic bags and tree stands.

Tags area available at City Hall, located at 300 Monroe Ave. NW, as well as some local retailers. Owners of trees that are not visibly tagged could be ticketed and possibly fined.

All collected trees will be chipped and “returned naturally to the ground,” according to a Thursday news release from the city.

