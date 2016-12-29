IRS investigators seize boxes of abandoned records in Montcalm Co.

STANTON, Mich. (WOOD) — A day after Target 8 was tipped off to a garage filled with people’s personal tax information, federal agents were out at the Montcalm County home.

Two IRS criminal investigators Thursday took away boxes of abandoned tax returns pulled from Karol Fitzgerald’s former home near Stanton. The garage was filled with thousands of pages of records, including some for Cedar Springs Public Schools. The pages include names, addresses, phone numbers and Social Security numbers.

“I’m sure these people wouldn’t be real happy to know that their information is floating out, you know,” said the home’s new owner, Martin Junglas. “No, that’s why we’re here,” answered one of the investigators.

Junglas discovered the documents after he bought the home from Fitzgerald in October. He said he gave Fitzgerald 90 days to get rid of the records, but she told him to throw them away in a dumpster.

It’s the second time Fitzgerald has left behind income tax files. In 2013, the feds seized tax records from Fitzgerald’s former home office in Cedar Springs. The raid sparked a civil case and allegations Fitzgerald filed fraudulent returns that cost the government at least $11 million.

Fitzgerald did not face any criminal charges, but a federal judge last month ordered that she never again work as a tax preparer.

Thursday, a new set of tax returns were loaded into the back of a van bound for the IRS office in Grand Rapids.

“I’m just so happy this is being taken care of,” said Junglas.

The van filled up quickly, with boxes of records still sitting in the garage. The IRS agents said they planned to return later Thursday with more staff to finish the job.

Target 8 again tried to reach Fitzgerald and spoke to her son-in-law, who said he could call her and tell her what was happening.

An IRS spokesman in Detroit wouldn’t say whether the agency is investigating Fitzgerald criminally, only that agents in Grand Rapids would be reviewing the records.

