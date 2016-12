GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) -The Day Therapy Program at Mary Free Bed is designed for patients who require intensive rehabilitation services, in an outpatient setting, to provide a smooth transition to home, work and community. EightWest caught up with one patient to learn about his unique journey after suffering a stroke. Check out the video above to see his amazing story.

