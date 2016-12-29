Man accused of hitting 2 women, toddler headed to trial

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A case against a man accused of purposely hitting two women and a young toddler will move forward.

Javier Cano-Monarrez faces three felony counts of assault with intent to murder for hitting Beatriz Mireles, Abigail Calzada and Calzada’s 1-year-old son in September near the intersection of Naylor Street and Grandville Avenue on the city’s southwest side.

Calzada was also eight months pregnant and had the baby early because of injuries she sustained during the hit and run.

Last week a judge found Cano-Monarrez competent to stand trial.

Mireles had help from a translator during her testimony during the preliminary exam.

During her nearly hour-long testimony, she told the court she had enough time to get a good look at Cano-Monarrez before he rammed his truck into them.,She also described injuries to her leg, Calzada’s head and the toddler’s face.

Court documents show the defendant admitted to purposely running into them, but his attorney questioned Mireles’ ability to identify him in court because she testified she didn’t describe his appearance the day of the crash.

Despite saying she didn’t have to describe his appearance, Mireles told the court Cano-Monarrez never slowed down.

Cano-Monarrez’ attorney did not want to comment about the case other than she plans to file motions next month.

She would not elaborate on what those will be to 24 Hour News 8, but it could have to do with court documents showing the defendant asking to be put under psychological supervision three days before the accident, because he was having thoughts about killing people.

