Man fatally shot while driving in Norton Shores

NORTON SHORES, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was killed after police say he was hit by gunfire while driving in Norton Shores Thursday.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on W Norton Avenue, according to Norton Shores Police Chief Jon Gale.

Police confirmed to 24 Hour News 8 that the victim, a 38-year-old man who recently moved from Detroit to Roosevelt Park, was shot at several times by another vehicle at the intersection of Norton Avenue and Henry Street.

Both drivers fled the scene. The victim’s vehicle crashed into a building on Norton Avenue and Temple in Muskegon Heights.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities are not releasing his name at this time.

Investigators believe this is not a random shooting and the victim was the intended target.

Witnesses told police they saw a white colored sedan leave the scene eastbound on Norton Avenue. No one is in custody in connection to the shooting, according to Gale.

Anyone with information is asked to call Norton Shores Police Department at 231.733.2691, Silent Observer at 231.722.7463 or 911.

