Muskegon Co. judge orders paternity test on baby of ex-school secretary

MUSKEGON, Mich. (AP) — A judge has ordered a paternity test on a baby conceived by a former Muskegon-area school secretary during the period she was allegedly sexually assaulting a male student.

The Flint Journal reports that a Muskegon County Circuit judge granted the genetic test Wednesday after Sandra Lynn Fielstra’s attorney didn’t fight the motion.

The 40-year-old Fielstra has pleaded no contest to a criminal sexual conduct charge. She allegedly sexually assaulted a Fruitport High School student between Jan. 1, 2015 and July 6, 2016. Her sentencing is set for Jan. 13.

Muskegon County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Timothy M. Maat says “the victim wants to know if he is the father of the child.”

Prosecutors say Fielstra was employed at Fruitport High School through a staffing agency until late spring 2015.

