Muskegon shooting victim found inside home; no arrests made

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Officers are trying to track down the person who shot a Muskegon man.

It happened around 6 a.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of Terrace Street, about three blocks east of Mercy Health Partners’ Hackley Campus.

The Muskegon Police Department says its officers found the 28-year-old victim inside a home, with gunshot wounds to his torso. He was taken to the hospital for treatment; his condition is unclear.

Detectives believe the shooting was not a random act. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the Muskegon Police Department as 231.724.6750 or Silent Observer at 231.722.7463.

