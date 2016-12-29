PD: Coldwater man shot dog, broke into apartment

COLDWATER, Mich. (WOOD) — A Coldwater man was taken custody Thursday after he allegedly shot his dog and broke into his neighbor’s apartment.

Police say they had received tips that the man had been acting erratically the last two days. When authorities went to his apartment to check on his well-being, they found a dog shot in the living room and a broken window, according to a Coldwater Police Department news release.

After further investigation, police believe the man broke into his neighbor’s apartment.

Police organized a perimeter and tried to call the man out of his apartment. He didn’t respond and officers had to go into the apartment to get him. The man was found unresponsive in his bedroom, the release said.

He was taken to the hospital where his condition is unknown.

