Singer Trey Songz arrested after concert in Detroit

DETROIT (WOOD) — Singer Trey Songz was arrested in Detroit after performing at Joe Louis Arena Wednesday night.

Police told WDIV-TV, the NBC affiliate in Detroit, that Songz became belligerent when he ran out of time at the “Big Show at the Joe” concert and was asked to get off the stage around 11:30 p.m. Songz reportedly began throwing speakers, microphones and other objects.

While officers were trying to calm him down, Songz continued to throw things.

According to WDIV, a Detroit police sergeant was hit in the head and taken to a hospital with a concussion. The sergeant has since been released.

Songz was arrested for resisting and obstructing and malicious destruction of property.

The fourth annual Big Show at the Joe also featured performances by Chris Brown and Lil Yachty.

