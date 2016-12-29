When it comes to ice, looks can be deceiving

CANNON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — It may be cold and icy outside but that doesn’t mean that it’s safe to be on the ice.

Authorities are warning that the ice is not thick enough at this point, but it seems not everyone is listening.

Temperatures have been fluctuating over the past week which means what looks like safe ice could be dangerously deceiving.

“I would highly recommend that they do not go out on the ice today, some parties have already fallen through the ice today, nothing serious but I do not think it would be safe today,” Kent County Undersheriff Michelle Lajoye-Young said Thursday.

As an example, Bostwick Lake resident Laurie Wood-Lyons had a scare Thursday as she was looking out her window overlooking the lake.

“I just happen to look out and a guy with a hockey stick was just skating around quite a ways out,” Wood-Lyons said. Her husband then saw another person out on the lake.

“I think there’s another one, two guys and then he said ‘wait a minute now there’s only one, so by the time I looked out, the second guy was on his way over to help him with his hockey stick and he went in,” Wood-Lyons said. “I was getting ready to call 911, but they were fortunate that they were able to get themselves out.”

So what would Wood-Lyons say to people thinking about going out on the ice now?

“They’re nuts,” she said “It’s obviously not safe.”

Lajoye-Young says ice needs to be at least six-inches deep

“You need to bore through the ice to be able to check,” she said. “You can’t eye-ball it, it’s not effective to try and eye-ball it because obviously on the surface it looks frozen.”

Going into the water can be extremely dangerous as heavy winter clothing can become soaked, dragging a victim down.

Icy waters also dissipate body heat extremely fast making it vital to get out of the water as quickly as possible.

“You also need to have somebody on shore acting as a lookout, prepared to call for help,” Lajoye-Young said.

Officials say take precautions on the water whether frozen or not that includes a floatation device and letting people know where you are going.

Water can be safely frozen in one spot and not in another.

But really, at this point — it is best to just stay off until the ice gets thicker.

—–

Online:

Ice safety from the Michigan DNR

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

