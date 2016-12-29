WMU running game leads to friendly competition





DALLAS (WOOD) — Jarvion Franklin came to Western Michigan University and immediately left his mark.

He led the 2014 Broncos rushing attack as a freshman with 1,551 yards, 24 touchdowns and was named the MAC Offensive Player of the Year.

The next year WMU brought in another star running back Jamauri Bogan, who took over the starting role for the Broncos.

The competition for lead running back could have drove them apart, but to their credit, it made Franklin and Bogan the best of friends.

“We’re friends first, and that kind of makes our relationship special,” said Bogan.

Along with sharing carries, the men also share a home.

“We’re roommates on the road. Roommates at home. We’ve been roommates since we got to campus. So that’s always been there,” said Bogan. “Coach always teaches us not to compete against, but compete with, and that’s been kind of big for us. We don’t compete against each other, but we compete with each other to continue to better each other.”

Franklin agrees.

“Definitely with each other and not against each other because we want the absolute best for each other.”

The men say there is plenty of competition, and not just on the field.

“We just want the best for each other. We just want to push each other. We compete in everything we do whether that’s grade point average, whether that’s a video game, who is the first one to wake up to go to practice,” Franklin told 24 Hour News 8.

“When we’re not at practice or class or studying, we are either cleaning or playing Madden,” said Franklin.

So how do they keep the competition on the field from coming between them?

Both say they want whatever helps the team, but it’s their close relationship that keeps any animosity at bay.

“We both see each other’s ups and downs, so there’s no room to judge anyone,” said Franklin.

