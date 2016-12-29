Wyoming man bound over in Newaygo Co. murder case

WHITE CLOUD, Mich. (WOOD) — A Wyoming man accused of killing a Kentwood man in Newaygo County has been ordered to stand trial.

Jason Verhulst, 41, waived his Circuit Court arraignment Thursday. He will be back in Newaygo County Circuit Court for a pretrial hearing on Jan. 23, 2017.

Verhulst is charged with first degree murder in connection to the Nov. 2 death of 55-year-old Timothy Shoemaker.

In a recorded statement, Verhulst’s father, who owns the cottage in Lilley Township near Bitely where the shooting occurred, said Shoemaker came to the home to watch the Game 7 of the World Series. The elder Verhulst later went to bed.

He woke up to the sound of a gunshot and soon found his son standing next to the bed, naked except for a pair of boots. He reportedly told his father he had just shot Shoemaker and needed to get out of there. Instead, his father took the .22-caliber rifle his son was holding and called police.

Court records show after his arrest, Jason Verhulst admitted to detectives he shot Shoemaker in the back of the head but said he was not sure why he did it.

If convicted of murder, he faces life in prison.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

