Wyoming police seek tips in search for MSU student

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — The Wyoming Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in tracking down a man missing for longer than a week.

David Quang Pham, 20, was last seen at his family’s Alger Street home in the early morning hours of Dec. 19. His family told officers he has a history of leaving and “being off the radar” for a few days at a time, but never this long. Relatives filed a missing person report Tuesday.

Pham’s family says while he has no known medical issues or diagnosed mental health issues, he has been struggling with depression. Officers say he left his car and keys at his parent’s home and his cellphone was reportedly left at his residence near Michigan State University, which he attends.

Lansing police have already spoken with his roommate.

Pham is 5 feet 8 inches, 125 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black coat. Officers say he known to frequent Palmer Park.

Anyone with information in this case is asked contact Wyoming Public Safety at 616.530.7335 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

