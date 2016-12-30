2 seriously injured in crash on icy Kalamazoo County road

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Investigators say icy conditions contributed to a Kalamazoo County crash that seriously injured two people.

It happened Thursday on East G. Avenue east of N. 35th Street in Richland Township. Deputies say the victim’s vehicle was trying to avoid two vehicles that appeared to be involved in a crash when the driver lost control. Their vehicle slid into the westbound lane and collided with an oncoming vehicle.

Deputies say the road was snow-covered and icy at the time of the crash. The victims in the eastbound vehicle were taken to Borgess Health hospital with serious injuries. The driver and passengers in the westbound vehicle were treated and released at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

