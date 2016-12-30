Big donation warms beds and hearts

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Michigan man is looking to make things a little less cold for our most vulnerable citizens warmed hearts and beds with a big donation to Mel Trotter Ministries.

It is a timely donation as a local photographer saw a need and then took action that ended up with 22 50-pound boxes of warm blankets delivered to the Heartside ministry Friday afternoon.

A report two weeks ago on 24 Hour News 8 highlighted the plight of the homeless who are driven to seek shelter in the sub-freezing weather and the challenges of local shelters in providing that relief.

Local photographer and publisher at Women’s Lifestyle Magazine Two Eagles Marcus saw that report and decided to go into action.

“I thought there’s something I could probably do here to find some way to get a bunch of blankets,” he said.

He posted to his friends on Facebook and then opened up a GoFundMe page.

“I had a goal of $2,500 and by the fourth day, I had $4,800 donated which exceeded, I need 465 blankets and we got 805,” Marcus said. “It went a lot farther and faster than I thought it would.”

His boss said she is not surprised.

“Two-E’s that kind of guy,” said Victoria Upton. “It doesn’t surprise me one bit. He’s very giving. He’s very kind and this is right up his alley this is definitely in his nature to do.”

“Just extend that invitation out there and welcome other people to be a part of something and great things can happen,” she said.

Marcus said he wanted to make a difference where he could.

“It’s really important to be able to help people when you can help because someday you may need that help.”

With the help of his family, he lugged the boxes from his second-floor office and delivered all 22 boxes to the delighted staff at Mel Trotter.

“It’s really God’s work that’s out there working through people like Two Eagle and all of the folks who are donating at this time and really makes a difference because we’re really here to impact lives,” Cindy Mackey, director of development at Mel Trotter.

“The impact is that we can put this money toward other things of helping people to find jobs, find a place to live, recover from their addictions so it really does make a difference. When it’s so cold we can have up to 500 people here and we don’t turn anyone away, so we want to make sure that we can keep them all warm.”

The need continues at Mel Trotter and other area agencies where you can make donations whether it’s 800 blankets or something that fits in an envelope.

It all helps and it’s all welcomed.

—–

Online:

Degage Ministries

Homeless shelters in Grand Rapids

Mel Trotter Ministries

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

