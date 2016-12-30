Career Development at GVSU Career Fairs





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Valley State University works hard to provide career development opportunities for students, from GVSU and other area schools. Their career fairs are one way they work to help students search for jobs, where more than 200 employers gather to meet face to face with students from several area colleges.

At the recent Fall Career Fair, held this past October, employers from technology and manufacturing, and other businesses, such as Auto-Owner’s Insurance, came with thousands of immediate job openings and internship opportunities. More than 1,400 students took advantage of this event, connecting with employers and investing in their future.

GVSU’s upcoming Winter Career Fair will be held on February 23 from 1:00 to 5:00. Over 230 employers are expected to attend. Learn more about future Grand Valley career development events and what Grand Valley is doing to help build the workforce.

