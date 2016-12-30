Dine-and-dash couple leaves $320 bill in downtown GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a couple that racked up a $320 bill at a downtown restaurant and left without paying.

Officers Friday released an image of the couple captured on a security camera.

Police say the dine-and-dash suspects were at The Chop House Monday. They left the Monroe Avenue restaurant around 8:15 p.m.

Investigators say the woman is 30-40 years old and weighs between 140-150 pounds with shoulder-length blond hair. They believe the male suspect is 35-45 years old, 200 pounds and has dark hair and a mustache.

Anyone who recognizes the couple is encouraged to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.4121 or Silent Observer 616.774.2345.

