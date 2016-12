CANNON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Aero Med was called to a two-vehicle crash near Rockford Friday night.

It happened near the intersection of Cannonsburg Road and Pettis Avenue in Cannon Township, southeast of Rockford.

The number and extent of injuries are unknown at this time.

Cannonsburg Road is closed due to the crash and Kent County Dispatch is advising drivers to avoid the area.

