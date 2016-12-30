Greenville Public Safety chief faces felony charge

GREENVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Greenville Public Safety Director Mark Reiss and his ex-wife are facing felony health care fraud charges.

Kent County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Chris Becker, special prosecutor in the case, said Reiss is accused of keeping his wife on his health insurance illegally after they had divorced in 2014.

His ex-wife, Christine Reiss, is accused of filing a false claim with the insurance provider for treatment she underwent at Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids, Becker said.

Mark Reiss, 51, is a former Grand Haven Public Safety officer and former Michigan State Police detective. Greenville hired him as public safety director in 2013.

He is charged in Montcalm County. His ex-wife is facing charges in Kent County.

