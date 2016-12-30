GRPD prepares for NYE despite no ball drop

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This is the first time in eight years that Grand Rapids won’t have a ball drop celebration downtown.

Despite that the Grand Rapids Police Department is still ready to help keep people safe for the holiday.

GRPD says 911 calls are at their highest on New Year’s Eve so they will have extra staffing to keep up. They will also have extra officers out patrolling for drunk drivers.

“In addition to the drunk driving warnings, it’s illegal to discharge a firearm in the city limits. It’s dangerous, it has unintentional consequences. What goes up, must come down,” said GRPD Sgt. Cathy Williams. “I’m reminding everyone to refrain from doing that and choose other ways to celebrate.”

GRPD advises people to plan out the night if you will be celebrating by drinking, including who you will be with and who will be the designated driver.

