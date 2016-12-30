Hate 2016? Say goodbye with smashing NYE party in GR





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As we get closer to welcoming in the New Year, a Grand Rapids bar wants to help people say good riddance to 2016.

People who visit Logan’s Alley on New Year’s Eve can purchase an apple for $1, write what they hated about 2016 on it and then smash it on bar’s back patio.

After the year some people have had, the bar figured it would be a fun and responsible way to release some aggression.

“We felt that we needed some catharsis after 2016. A lot of things went wrong for a lot of people and we hope to give them at least a responsible outlet for it and it benefits the Red Project,” said Logan’s Alley beverage director Jak Mercer.

The Jolly Smashing New Year’s will also feature five Jolly Pumpkin Barrel Age Sours.

Logan’s Alley opens at 7 a.m. Saturday.

