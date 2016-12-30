Heartwarming reunion for dog rescued from icy White Lake

WHITEHALL, Mich. (WOOD) — Shelter workers are crediting the media for the heartwarming reunion between owners and a dog rescued from icy waters in Muskegon County.
Authorities say the dog fell through the ice on White Lake Wednesday morning. Wearing ice water rescue gear, three firefighters with the White Lake Fire Authority linked together to pull the dog nearly 100 yards to shore.
The dog, which did not have a collar, was turned over to Pound Buddies in Muskegon County. The organization said his owners saw published media reports and called them, identifying the dog and saying his name is Jake.
Jake’s owners picked him up Thursday afternoon and took him home.