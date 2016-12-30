Kalamazoo man arrested for starting destructive fire

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A 20-year-old Kalamazoo man has been arrested after starting a fire that destroyed a garage last night in Kalamazoo.

Crews were called around 10:10 p.m. on report of a possible structure fire in the 1100 block of Francis Court.

Immediately upon arriving, they found an unattached garage completely engulfed in flames.

A lieutenant for the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety reported that the fire grew quickly and was even beginning to spread to the home nearby.

Crews were able to keep the fire under control just enough to save the home, which sustained only a small amount of damage to its exterior. The garage was a complete loss.

Authorities say no one was injured.

A 20-year-old Kalamazoo man was arrested shortly after for starting the fire. He continues to be held at the Kalamazoo County Jail awaiting arraignment.

