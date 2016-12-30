KCAS Pets of the Week: Chloe, Henry





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’re looking for a furry companion for the New Year, look no further than this week’s pets of the week from the Kent County Animal Shelter.

First up is Chloe. She is a 2-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier mix. This cuddly dog loves to play and has a great personality.

Next is Henry, who is a couple years old. Henry is friendly, loves to cuddle and is housebroken. He’s so friendly he has been hanging out with staff behind the desk at the Kent County Animal Shelter.

To learn more about Chloe, Henry or any other pet at the Kent County Animal Shelter, call 616.632.7300 or visit the organization’s website.

—–

Online:



Kent County Animal Shelter on Facebook

Kent County Animal Shelter on Twitter

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

