KDPS Chief Hadley: Body camera investment is worth it

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers are now equipped with body cameras.

24 Hour News 8 has been following this story since March, when the announcement of buying body cameras for the department was made. Now, around 80 body cameras are available for the department to use.

For weeks, they’ve been wearing the body cameras. Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Chief Jeff Hadley says it’s been going great.

“I’ll tell you they’re very receptive of them, in fact they wanted them,” said Hadley.

The body cameras were originally ordered to add another level of the transparency that the community asked for.

“We listened and went forward finding the best camera possible for our needs, that it protects not only the citizens but the officers as well,” said Hadley.

Finding the best camera possible led them to ordering an updated version of the body cameras they are currently using. After looking through nine options, they chose the Watch Guard.

“The picture quality is excellent, not only in daytime but in nighttime which is very important,” said Hadley. “The way the camera is fixated on the officer’s uniform…it was very stable so it wasn’t flopping around where the camera was all over the place.”

KDPS says the investment of hundreds of thousands of dollars is worth it. It’s an investment that makes it easy for officials to record and watch what’s captured, whenever needed.

“We haven’t had a significant issue or situation that’s required the body camera to be downloaded and us to look at it and say ‘Oh, see here’s what really happened’ but that time will come and it’s not a matter of if, it’s when,” said Hadley.

The new body cameras will make it so officials can record audio and video and watch it at the same time, using one system.

KDPS is still waiting for the new body cameras to come in. Officials say they hope to have them in and start implementing them around the end of January, or beginning of February 2017. The addition of body cameras will take their full count to 170.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

