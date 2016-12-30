Local residents collecting donations for TN wildfire victims





HASTINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — People who live in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, are still cleaning up from the massive wildfires that ripped through their town more than a month ago.

West Michigan resident Ellisha Went decided to step in and help the victims that are still dealing with the tragedy.

“All of us love Tennessee, to see it so devastated…I called our pastor, and told him what we wanted to do and he said go for it,” said Went.

The next call Went made was to her friend, Connie Raterink, who has family in Gatlinburg.

“She’s contacting me you know ‘Have you heard anything? How’s it going down there?’ Every time she called me I was crying,” said Raterink. “She said ‘I want to encourage you,’ she says ‘How about if we do a benefit drive for them?'”

Nashville Baptist Church out of Nashville, Michigan, then began its partnership with Richardson’s Cove Baptist Church in Tennessee.

Went says the church was shocked when they first found out.

“At first since our church was in Nashville, Michigan, they thought we were in Nashville, Tennessee,” said Went. “Then the reality of the 600 mile difference that we were reaching out to them was just a shock.”

The Gatlinburg Relief Drive started the end of November and will continue through Jan. 4, 2017.

Organizers are asking for donations such as: cleaning supplies, personal care items, towels, toilet paper, paper towels, soap, shampoo, deodorant, dog and cat food, pillows, sheets, gift cards to Kmart or Target, infant clothing and baby supplies.

“There was no time to grab anything, no time to put shoes on or grab a family photo, everything is gone,” said Went.

Went and Raterink are already in awe from the community’s support so far. One woman left ten handmade quilt blankets.

“I don’t know who this lady was, I don’t know who any of those people are who brought in any of those items, but thank you so very very very much,” said Went.

Dec. 30 is the big donation day for the Gatlinburg Relief Drive. Items can be dropped off at the Nashville Baptist Church parking lot, located at 312 Phillips Street, or the Ace Hardware parking lot in Hastings from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Donations can also be dropped off anytime at the following locations:

MOO-ville Creamery located at 5815 S. M-66 Highway in Nashville, Michigan

State Farm Insurance Agent Dan Simmons’ office at 1215 N. Broadway Street in Hastings

Snap Fitness locations in Carson City and Alma

Organizers will be packing up the donations and taking them personally to Gatlinburg on January 5, 2017.

If you have any questions or need to make arrangements for donation drop-offs, call 517.852.4832 or 616.437.6355.

