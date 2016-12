GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are looking for two suspects after a man was shot in the leg.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Friday at a home on Palmer Street NE.

Police say the victim is expected to be okay. It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

Authorities do not have descriptions of the suspects, but are asking anyone with information to call the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

