Mona Shores grad looks to make football history again with WMU





MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A Mona Shores graduate who led the Muskegon team to its first-ever playoff appearance is now trying to help the Broncos make history at the Cotton Bowl.

Asantay Brown is arguably the most versatile athlete ever to play under P.J. Fleck at Western Michigan University.

“I’ve got my trust in the coaches. You know, whatever they need me to do, I’ll do,” said Brown.

Brown was an all-state receiver as a junior and senior at Mona Shores High School.

“He was actually part of that group that got the turnaround at Shores and you know, he was extremely talented. So we found creative ways to get him the ball,” recounted head coach Matt Koziak.

Brown then came to WMU as a defensive back, but moved again from cornerback to safety. As a sophomore, he led the Broncos with 103 tackles.

“It’s been a change,” said Brown.

“And I said, he’s going to be successful just because of his work ethic and what he does,” said Koziak.

Fleck agreed. This season he moved Brown to linebacker, where he earned second team All-MAC honors.

“Sometimes in life you can’t explain (it) and something happens for a reason,” said Brown.

As much as Fleck has helped Brown as a player, no one has helped him more as a person than Koziak.

“You can’t thank somebody enough to take their time out of their own life and bring you into theirs,” said Brown.

Brown moved out of the Mona Shores school district with his dad, but wanted to return in high school through school of choice. Financial and travel issues made that difficult; that’s when Koziak and his wife stepped in.

“My family has a great relationship with his dad. We just kind of saw an opportunity to help out a little bit,” said Koziak.

In 2012, Brown moved in with the Koziaks.

“And coach Koziak took an opportunity to put his trust in me and give me the opportunity to stay with them,” said Brown.

“They sacrificed a lot to bring me into their lives and call me one of their own,” he added.

While Brown still has a great relationship with his father, he continues to live with the Koziaks and their four children, who call him their big brother.

“When he comes home from college, you know he’s got his own room here and he still visits with his immediate family as well,” Koziak said.

“I love him. I tell him I love him every time I get off the phone with him. Whether it’s a text or I see him in person, I hug him and tell him I love him, because I do. He’s a big part of this family and a big part of our lives, and I’m very thankful for that,” he added.

